Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Coronavirus: French lawmaker in intensive care after COVID-19 diagnosis

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 5, 2020 8:33 pm
Still unknown whether COVID-19 is seasonal virus: WHO
WATCH ABOVE: Still unknown whether COVID-19 is seasonal virus: WHO

PARIS — A member of France’s National Assembly has been hospitalized in intensive care after contracting coronavirus, the lower house of parliament said in a statement on Thursday.

A snack bar worker had also contracted the virus and had been confined to home while and another worker in the lawmakers’ dining hall who was suspected of having caught the virus had been hospitalized, the Assembly said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: New York governor expects ‘significant’ spread as cases double to 22

It did not name the legislator but added that all lawmakers and personnel had been informed about the situation.

France had recorded 423 cases of the virus as of late Thursday, up by 138 in one day, according to the national health service. There have been seven deaths so far in France.

COVID-19: Louvre museum in France closes for 2nd day amid virus concerns
COVID-19: Louvre museum in France closes for 2nd day amid virus concerns
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus franceFrance National Assemblycovid-19 france lawmakerfrance national assembly coronavirusfrench lawmaker covid-19
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.