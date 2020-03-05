Man killed in highway crash north of Camrose, RCMP say poor road conditions reported at time of collision

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a deadly crash that occurred north of Camrose, Alta., on Wednesday, and while a cause has yet to be determined, they say “poor road conditions were reported at the time of the collision due to high winds.”

Mounties responded to a two-vehicle crash near Township Road 474 and Highway 833 at about 3 p.m., police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed an SUV was heading north on Highway 833 when a collision occurred with a southbound truck,” the news release said.

Police said a 64-year-old man from Leduc County who was driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a child were in the truck at the time of the collision. RCMP said they both sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Traffic in the area was redirected for several hours as police investigators worked at the scene.

