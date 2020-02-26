Menu

Man killed after car crashes into pole on highway in central Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 6:09 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Police are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on a central Alberta highway early Wednesday morning.

In a news release, Innisfail RCMP said officers were called to a crash at Highway 54 and Township Road 360 at about 12:30 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the car was travelling westbound on Township Road 360 when a collision occurred with a pole,” police said.

According to RCMP, the driver of the car, a 54-year-old Innisfail man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was in the car at the time of the collision.

