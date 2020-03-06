Kingston, Ont. businesses feeling the impact after Wednesday morning train derailment

Send this page to someone via email

Businesses and residents are now picking up the pieces after a train carrying adipic acid derailed in Kingston, Ont. on Wednesday morning.

Rail crews worked overnight removing the wreckage and repairing the tracks. CN Rail told Global News that eight of the freight train’s cars derailed on an industrial spur line that leads to the Invista plant.

There were no injures or chemical spills as a result of the derailment.

The two-day closure of Bath Rorad from Armstrong and Queen Mary roads, however, forced many nearby businesses to close shop until the railcars were removed and the level tracks were cleared.

“They’re [employees] commissioned so if they don’t sell it’s hard to make an income,” said Shawn Whan the general manager of Surplus Furniture and Mattress Warehouse.

“The car dealership across the street, they’re on commission, too, and it’s just hard to eat if you’re not making sales,”

The furniture store is located metres from the derailment scene on Bath Road. Due to the cleanup, Whan says the store remained open because the back of the building, where shipping is done, is still accessible and deliveries needed to be done.

Other than that, Whan says the store has seen minimal foot traffic and it’s affecting revenue.

“I thought about taking advantage of the derailment and make a crazy sale around it but I thought better of it,” said Whan with a smirk.

“We make money by people coming into the dealership and test-driving vehicles. This doesn’t allow for that,” said Mike Sinclair, a salesperson with Kingston Hyundai.

Global News spoke to several other nearby businesses that were open and each said that CN Rail and Kingston Police were providing updates on when the road is estimated to reopen throughout the two days.

The train that derailed travels on an industrial spur line to deliver material to the Invista plant, which manufactures nylon products in Kingston.

A spokesperson with Invista told Global News, “the cars were carrying adipic acid, which is used in the production of nylon 6,6.”

“CN railway has advised normal rail delivery is anticipated to begin on Monday. Given the current timeline from CN, we don’t anticipate production impact from this derailment as we continue to recover from the blockade disruption.”

In 2004, several railcars came off the tracks at the same crossing.

According to the City of Kingston, Bath Road is now open in both directions.