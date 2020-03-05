Menu

Sports

Kingston Ice Wolves plan to use home ice to their advantage

By Doug Jeffries Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 4:22 pm
The PWHL playoffs resume this weekend in Kingston
The provincial junior women's hockey playoffs continue this weekend in Kingston.

The provincial junior women’s playoff series between the Kingston Ice Wolves and London Devilettes will continue this weekend at the Invista Centre.

The best-of-five affair is tied at one game apiece.

The Ice Wolves, coached by Troy Sweet, Rob Bunton and Shelby Perry, did what they had to do last weekend at the London Sports Park. They won the opening game 5-2 before dropping the second match 2-0.

“We’re more than happy with the split,” said Ice Wolves captain Megan Breen.

The 19-year-old defenceman is playing in her fourth and final year of junior hockey. Breen is hoping to wrap the series up this weekend with a couple of wins at home.

“We’re ready to finish the job,” Breen said.

“We’re practising and working hard. We’re sticking to our team structure and looking forward to the weekend. We know our home fans will be going crazy.

“They’re very supportive and very loud. We feed off their energy, that’s for sure. If we do what we’re capable of doing, we should be able to prevail and advance to the league quarterfinals.”

Game 3 in the series will be played on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

If necessary, a fifth and deciding game will be played on Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

