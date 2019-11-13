‘It’s a dream come true’: Kingston hockey star Rebecca Thompson chooses Queen’s

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s women’s hockey Gaels received a shot in the arm on Tuesday with the signing of Kingston’s Rebecca Thompson.

She is one of the leading scorers this season for the Kingston Ice Wolves in the Provincial Junior Women’s League.

Thompson has collected 63 points while playing with the Ice Wolves since 2017.

“It’s a win-win situation for me,” said the 17-year-old student-athlete at Holy Cross Secondary School.

“Queen’s has a strong hockey program with a winning culture,” continued Thompson.

“I look forward to playing for the Gaels in 2020. I also look forward to the academic side of things. I will be taking an Arts program to further my education. I wanted to stay close to home so joining the Gaels is the best of both worlds.”

Needless to say, it was an exciting day for Queen’s hockey coach Matt Holmberg.

“I’ve known Rebecca for many years and hoped that someday she would choose Queen’s to further her academic and hockey career,” said Holmberg, who has been with the Gaels for 13 years.

“Rebecca has a gift of putting the puck in the back of the net,” continued Holmberg.

“She has that offensive element and so much more. She’s a 200-foot player. She can play defence and she’s good on the penalty-kill. She’s what we like to call a complete player. We’re thrilled that Rebecca will be joining our program next year.”

Friends, family and teammates were on hand for Tuesday’s signing at Holy Cross.

“I can’t explain how excited I am,” said Thompson.

“This is what I’ve been working for all my life. For me, it’s a dream come true. I had several options but truly believe this is the right path for me. I get to stay home in Kingston and play for my hometown team. My goal is to help Queen’s be the best team we can be.”

Also on hand was Troy Sweet, head coach of the junior Ice Wolves.

“I’m so proud of Rebecca,” said Sweet.

“She gets to go to the school of her choosing. I know Matt is excited and so he should be. He’s recruited a very talented player who excels on the ice and in the classroom.”