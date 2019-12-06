Former Kingston Junior Ice Wolves’ star Shelby Perry returns as assistant coach

Send this page to someone via email

Shelby Perry has come full circle with the Kingston Ice Wolves of the Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League.

Perry was the team’s leading scorer when they entered the league back in 2012.

She was also the first member of the Ice Wolves to earn a scholarship in the NCAA.

In her senior year at Colgate University, Perry helped the Raiders from Hamilton, N.Y., to its first-ever Frozen Four championship appearance.

They lost the gold medal game to Clarkson University, 2-1 in overtime.

After finishing school, Perry played one season with Italy’s Bolzano Eagles in the European Women’s Hockey League.

Perry is back in Kingston and jumped at the opportunity to be an assistant coach with her former team.

“Its a special opportunity to come back and coach these talented young ladies,” said Perry, a graduate of Holy Cross Secondary School.

In her final year of high school, Perry was captain of the Crusaders and led her team to their first-ever Kingston-area championship.

“I always knew in the back of my mind that coaching is something I always wanted to do,” Perry said.

“This is the age group that I want to coach. All these girls are 15-18 years of age. They’re so talented and they want to be coached. They are always open to learning new things and trying new things. So far it’s been a great experience.”

Perry coaches the Ice Wolves alongside Troy Sweet and Rob Bunton. She has been asked to do a number of things to help the team along.

“Troy wants me to be a mentor to the girls,” said the 23-year-old, who played her entire minor league career in the Greater-Kingston Ice Wolves program.

“I’m here to answer questions about recruitment and college hockey and playing overseas if that’s what they wish to do. On the ice, I’m a special teams coach.

“That’s been a lot of fun. I learned a lot about coaching from Greg Fargo at Colgate and now I’m learning even more from Troy and Rob. I am truly enjoying my first year behind the Ice Wolves bench.

“We have a very talented team with a legitimate shot at winning the league championship.”