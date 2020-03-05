Valour FC to kick off their second training camp next week in preparation for 2020 CPL season

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s professional soccer team will begin the process of preparing for the 2020 Canadian Premiere League season next Monday with the opening of pre-season training camp at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation South Facility on Chancellor Matheson Road.

Practice sessions on opening day will be at 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and the training camp roster will include players under contract, as well as the team’s U Sports draft picks and free agent invitees by Head Coach Rob Gale and his staff.

Valour open their second CPL season on the road on Friday, April 17 at York9 FC. The home opener at IG Field is set for Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. versus Atletico Ottawa.

