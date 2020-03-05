Menu

Sports

Valour FC to kick off their second training camp next week in preparation for 2020 CPL season

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 6:29 pm
“He is a regular at the international level with Haiti and has proven he can compete against the power houses in CONCACAF," Valour FC general manager and head coach Rob Gale said in a statement.
Canadian Premier League

Winnipeg’s professional soccer team will begin the process of preparing for the 2020 Canadian Premiere League season next Monday with the opening of pre-season training camp at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation South Facility on Chancellor Matheson Road.

READ MORE: Valour FC adds Congolese defender, Canadian Premier League club announces

Practice sessions on opening day will be at 9 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and the training camp roster will include players under contract, as well as the team’s U Sports draft picks and free agent invitees by Head Coach Rob Gale and his staff.

READ MORE: Valour FC 2020 schedule features mostly weekend home games

Valour open their second CPL season on the road on Friday, April 17 at York9 FC. The home opener at IG Field is set for Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. versus Atletico Ottawa.

