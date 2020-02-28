Valour FC adds Congolese defender, Canadian Premier League club announces

Send this page to someone via email

Valour FC has looked overseas for help for their back field.

The Canadian Premier League club announced the signing of defender Arnold Bouka Moutou on Friday.

The 31-year-old Congolese international player is coming to North America after playing in France.

Moutou was most recently with Dijon FCO of France’s top professional division (Ligue 1) where he played the last three seasons.

“We’re delighted to have him. I don’t think any CPL teams have signed a player from the top four leagues yet,” Valour FC general manager and head coach Rob Gale said in a statement.

“A player of his experience and age now has a chance to show himself on a different continent.”

He has two goals in 42 career matches in France’s Ligue 1.

Moutou has 19 appearances with the Republic of the Congo senior national team where he scored one goal.

He’s also played for Angers SCO in both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in France.

Valour FC will open their second season on Friday, April 17 at York9 FC.

