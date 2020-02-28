Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Winnipeg Sports

Advertisement
Sports

Valour FC adds Congolese defender, Canadian Premier League club announces

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 6:26 pm
Updated February 28, 2020 6:27 pm
New Valour FC defender Arnold Bouka Moutou.
New Valour FC defender Arnold Bouka Moutou. Valour FC

Valour FC has looked overseas for help for their back field.

The Canadian Premier League club announced the signing of defender Arnold Bouka Moutou on Friday.

The 31-year-old Congolese international player is coming to North America after playing in France.

Moutou was most recently with Dijon FCO of France’s top professional division (Ligue 1) where he played the last three seasons.

READ MORE: Valour FC releases 4 players including pair of Winnipeggers

“We’re delighted to have him. I don’t think any CPL teams have signed a player from the top four leagues yet,” Valour FC general manager and head coach Rob Gale said in a statement.

“A player of his experience and age now has a chance to show himself on a different continent.”

Story continues below advertisement

He has two goals in 42 career matches in France’s Ligue 1.

READ MORE: Valour FC transfers Winnipeg’s Tyler Attardo to Chilean club

Moutou has 19 appearances with the Republic of the Congo senior national team where he scored one goal.

He’s also played for Angers SCO in both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 in France.

Valour FC will open their second season on Friday, April 17 at York9 FC.

Furry field invader storms the pitch at Edmonton FC game
Furry field invader storms the pitch at Edmonton FC game
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportswinnipegCanadian Premier LeagueCPLValour FCWinnipeg FootballArnold Bouka Moutounew defender signed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.