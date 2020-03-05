London police arrest 2 people in relation to human trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in custody following an alleged case of human trafficking in downtown London.

On Feb. 8, London police received a 911 call from a woman saying a couple was holding her against her will at a downtown London rental property.

“It was learned that between Feb. 25 and Feb. 28, 2020, the victim was forced to perform sexual acts for money in hotels and rental properties in various locations and cities,” said media relations officer Const. Sandasha Bough.

Bough said that on Feb. 26, the victim sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by a male when money was not provided to him.

“When police arrived, a woman threatened the victim, holding a knife, and officers were able to remove the 26-year-old female from the residence, and a man and woman were arrested.”

Kimani Welcome, 32, and Crystal Eisan, 27, both of London, are charged jointly with trafficking a person by exercising control, advertising another person’s sexual services, forcible confinement, material benefit from sexual services, and procuring to provide sexual services.

In addition to those charges, Welcome is facing two counts of assault and one count of uttering threats to cause bodily harm and Eisan is charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

Both of the accused have been remanded in custody and Eisan is scheduled to appear in London court Thursday, while Welcome is expected to appear in London court on Friday.

Bough said police are only aware of the one victim but as with any human traffic cases, there could be other victims.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or who has been the victim of human trafficking is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in anonymously online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com

More information about human trafficking and warning signs can be found on the London police website.