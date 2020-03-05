Guelph man, 22, charged in connection with 2 daylight armed robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection to two daylight armed robberies in the city’s south end.

The first happened at a gas station near Gordon Street and Kortright Road on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the masked man left with 30 packs of cigarettes that were worth about $500.

Surveillance photos captured and released by Guelph police show a man in a dark coat in the gas station, carrying a handgun.

The second robbery happened at a pharmacy in the plaza near Harvard Road and Gordon Street on Wednesday afternoon. Police said a man slipped a note to an employee that indicated he had a gun and wanted OxyContin pills.

He then left with a bottle of 100 hydromorphone pills worth about $1,000, according to police.

On Thursday, Guelph police announced a 22-year-old man was arrested shortly after the pharmacy robbery. Police said a man was spotted in the Edinburgh and Kortright roads area wearing clothing that matched the suspect’s description.

A search of his home later that night led officers to a black imitation handgun, a garbage bag full of cigarettes and clothing matching the suspect’s description from both robberies.

It’s not known if the pills were recovered.

The accused faces several charges and was scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday.