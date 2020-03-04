Menu

Police release images of suspects in Kitchener armed robbery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 3:00 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the men in these photos in connection a recent robbery in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of men alleged to be involved in a recent robbery in Kitchener.

Police say two men entered into the Circle K convenience store on Activa Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 29.

READ MORE: Kitchener store robbed at gunpoint by man in Joker mask

Both men’s faces were covered and one was armed with a handgun as they demanded money from the store clerk.

Police say the bandits made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and no injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Novice driver caught going 80 km/h over speed limit in Waterloo: police

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

