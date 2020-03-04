Police release images of suspects in Kitchener armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of men alleged to be involved in a recent robbery in Kitchener.

Police say two men entered into the Circle K convenience store on Activa Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Both men’s faces were covered and one was armed with a handgun as they demanded money from the store clerk.

Police say the bandits made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and no injuries were reported.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

