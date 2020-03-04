Guelph police release photos of masked gunman in gas station robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are releasing surveillance photos captured of a masked gunman during a gas station robbery in the city’s south end on Tuesday afternoon.

The man can be seen holding a black handgun and garbage bag inside a gas station at Gordon Street and Kortright Road.

Police said he walked into the store at around 3:30 p.m., took 30 packs of cigarettes, valued at $450, and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7361. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On March 3rd, a male committed an armed robbery at a #Guelph store. Anyone with any info is asked to contact D/CST Cameron McKeen at (519) 824-1212 x7361 & cmckeen@guelphpolice.ca, or leave a tip at CRIME STOPPERS 1-800-222-8477 & https://t.co/XkMtgOe8qC.https://t.co/kb2W2SNPIc pic.twitter.com/F2ILx29vhP — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) March 4, 2020

