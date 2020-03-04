Menu

Crime

Guelph police release photos of masked gunman in gas station robbery

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 11:20 am
Guelph police say a masked gunman stole $450 worth of cigarettes from a gas station on Tuesday.
Guelph police say a masked gunman stole $450 worth of cigarettes from a gas station on Tuesday. Supplied

Guelph police are releasing surveillance photos captured of a masked gunman during a gas station robbery in the city’s south end on Tuesday afternoon.

The man can be seen holding a black handgun and garbage bag inside a gas station at Gordon Street and Kortright Road.

READ MORE: Funeral details announced for Guelph’s 2nd murder victim of 2020, Nick Tanti

Police said he walked into the store at around 3:30 p.m., took 30 packs of cigarettes, valued at $450, and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7361. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

