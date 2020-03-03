Funeral details announced for Guelph’s 2nd murder victim of 2020, Nick Tanti

Send this page to someone via email

Funeral arrangements have been announced for 27-year-old Nick Tanti, who was fatally stabbed in downtown Guelph over the weekend.

There will be a visitation on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate on Norfolk Street.

The family is also asking for contributions to be made to the Guelph Minor Football Association in memory of the former player with the St. James Lions high school team.

Tanti was involved in a confrontation outside of Tony’s Billiards on MacDonell Street just before 2 a.m. on Saturday that ended with him being stabbed.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police arrested a 22-year-old and a 26-year-old a few minutes after the incident and charged them both with first-degree murder.

Brothers Aidan and Angus Kee made brief court appearances on Monday and will return to court on March 16.

Guelph police did not comment on a motive but said all three were known to one another.

Tanti is remembered by family and friends as bright, energic, funny, loving and someone who would give you the shirt off of his back.

He is survived by his parents, Sharon and Raymond, along with his sister, Jessica.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help with funeral costs, past debts, and bills that the family will now have to pay for.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised $8,600.

“The Tanti family is so thankful to everyone for their donations and so thankful for everyone’s words, thoughts and prayers at this time,” said Danielle Wilson, who organized the fundraiser.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the second murder investigation in Guelph in 2020. Prior to this year, Guelph had not had a murder case since July 2017.

Mario Ruffolo was murdered while working as a security guard Guelph Central Station on Jan. 15. Police arrested 21-year-old Jordan Langelier and charged him second-degree murder.

