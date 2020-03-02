Menu

Crime

Brothers charged with first-degree murder in fatal Guelph stabbing

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 1:00 pm
Brothers Aidan and Angus Kee have been charged with first-degree murder.
Brothers Aidan and Angus Kee have been charged with first-degree murder.

Guelph police say two brothers have been charged with first-degree murder after a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the city’s downtown core on Saturday.

Police said there was a confrontation outside of Tony’s Billiards on MacDonell Street just before 2 a.m. that ended with a man being stabbed.

READ MORE: 2 men arrested after fatal stabbing in downtown Guelph

The victim later died in hospital and has been identified as Nick Tanti of Guelph.

Police arrested a 22-year-old and a 26-year-old a few minutes after the incident and charged them both with first-degree murder.

Aidan and Angus Kee made brief court appearances on Monday and will return to court on March 16.

Guelph police said all three were known to one another.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was an isolated incident that does not pose any risk to community safety,” police said in a news release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: ‘He was a great guy’: condolences pour in for Guelph murder victim, Mario Ruffolo

This is the second murder investigation in Guelph in 2020 after not seeing one since July 2017.

Mario Ruffolo was murdered while working as a security guard Guelph Central Station on Jan. 15. Police arrested 21-year-old Jordan Langelier and charged him second-degree murder.

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Guelph security guard
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Guelph security guard
