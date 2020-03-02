Brothers charged with first-degree murder in fatal Guelph stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say two brothers have been charged with first-degree murder after a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the city’s downtown core on Saturday.

Police said there was a confrontation outside of Tony’s Billiards on MacDonell Street just before 2 a.m. that ended with a man being stabbed.

The victim later died in hospital and has been identified as Nick Tanti of Guelph.

Police arrested a 22-year-old and a 26-year-old a few minutes after the incident and charged them both with first-degree murder.

Aidan and Angus Kee made brief court appearances on Monday and will return to court on March 16.

Guelph police said all three were known to one another.

“This was an isolated incident that does not pose any risk to community safety,” police said in a news release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7131. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the second murder investigation in Guelph in 2020 after not seeing one since July 2017.

Mario Ruffolo was murdered while working as a security guard Guelph Central Station on Jan. 15. Police arrested 21-year-old Jordan Langelier and charged him second-degree murder.

