Driver with stolen car arrested in West Kelowna drive-thru

One man is in custody after a caffeine craving late at night in West Kelowna.

RCMP said an officer was waiting in line at the drive-thru of a local coffee shop just before 2:30 a.m., on Sunday, when she realized that the vehicle she was behind had been reported stolen on Friday in Edmonton.

Police said they surrounded the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

RCMP said the man had two outstanding warrants from Merritt for driving while prohibited.

Peter Hancock, 39, is in custody and facing charges of prohibited driving and possession of stolen property, according to police.

