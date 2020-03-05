Menu

Crime

Driver with stolen car arrested in West Kelowna drive-thru

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 12:18 pm
RCMP said officers surrounded a stolen vehicle in a West Kelowna drive-thru just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
RCMP said officers surrounded a stolen vehicle in a West Kelowna drive-thru just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. File / Global News

One man is in custody after a caffeine craving late at night in West Kelowna.

RCMP said an officer was waiting in line at the drive-thru of a local coffee shop just before 2:30 a.m., on Sunday, when she realized that the vehicle she was behind had been reported stolen on Friday in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Surveillance video shows final day of West Kelowna murder victim’s life

Police said they surrounded the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

RCMP said the man had two outstanding warrants from Merritt for driving while prohibited.

READ MORE: Man arrested, search warrants for drug trafficking executed, say Vernon RCMP

Peter Hancock, 39, is in custody and facing charges of prohibited driving and possession of stolen property, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement
