Kelowna to introduce data system to track homelessness in the Okanagan

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society intends to have an all-inclusive list (called a By-Name List) of individuals, families, youth and veterans experiencing homelessness by summer 2020.

“Knowing people by name and where they are at in the system means our data is more accurate,” said Stephanie Ball, Central Okanagan Journey Home Society’s executive director.

“The core work of measuring impact in ending homelessness in our community starts with having clear, real-time data that paints a picture of the individuals experiencing homelessness.”

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society is participating in Built for Zero Canada.

Built for Zero Canada is a national effort using a data driven approach to help communities develop a complete picture of who is experiencing homelessness in the community.

The Journey Home Strategy reports that 2,000 people experience homelessness at some point during the course of one year.

“While we often see visible homelessness in the community, what is much less visible are the people sleeping in cars, motels, precariously housed, or couch surfing,” said Ball.

“We also don’t have a clear picture or map of the inflow and outflow of residents falling into homelessness throughout the year.”

Ball continued, “The partnership with Built for Zero Canada and the ‘By Names List’ will change all of that.”

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society says the list provides real-time data on the inflow and outflow of people experiencing homelessness and people returning to homelessness.

“We’ll be able to measure data trends on a month-to-month basis across the community, and eventually the region,” said Ball.

“We’ll be able to more accurately identify clear housing model and support needs and numbers.”

The society says the partnership with Built for Zero will allow them to work towards zero homelessness in the Okanagan.

“We’ll be able to see where housing services supports are most effective and where they aren’t so we can modify services and systems accordingly,” Bell said.

