Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court will not hear challenges from B.C. groups on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2020 10:56 am
Trans Mountain expansion costs balloon
WATCH ABOVE: The cost of the Trans Mountain project has increased to $12.6 billion. Wilderness Committee campaigner explains why this is prompting environmentalists to renew their calls to abandon the expansion.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has cleared another legal hurdle.

The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear five challenges from environment and Indigenous groups from British Columbia.

READ MORE: Without Indigenous consent for pipelines, more protests to be expected: experts

Some had wanted the top court to consider whether the Liberal cabinet violated the Species at Risk Act when it decided to approve the pipeline expansion a second time in June 2019, arguing the project would harm the highly endangered southern resident killer whales.

The Federal Court of Appeal had overturned cabinet’s first approval in 2018, citing insufficient consultation with Indigenous Peoples and a failure to take the impacts on marine animals into account.

NDP MP labels Trans Mountain project ‘a sinking ship’
NDP MP labels Trans Mountain project ‘a sinking ship’

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline’s rising cost will kill project, opposition groups warn

The Federal Court of Appeal heard — dismissed last month — appeals from Indigenous communities about whether there had been enough consultation, but had declined to hear arguments from the environment groups.

Story continues below advertisement

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Canadian PoliticsTrans Mountain PipelinePipelinesTrans MountainSupreme Court Of CanadaTrans Mountain Pipeline expansionTMXCanadian pipelinesBC Indigenous groupsSupreme Court ruling Trans MountainSupreme Court TMX rulingTrans Mountains pipeline expansion project
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.