Perfect pawlitics: Dog named ‘mayor’ of small Colorado town

This is a story of a big dog, a small town and one very good boy.

Amidst a sea of bad news, one small town in Colorado had something good to share. On Feb. 18, the town named Parker the Snow Dog its honorary mayor, serving Georgetown’s population of 1,072.

Residents made sure to show up in support of their new “leader.”

Clear Creek County took to Facebook to share some sweet snapshots of Parker’s big day, writing: “It was a packed house Tuesday night at the Georgetown Community Center for Parker’s inauguration ceremony.”

“Local law enforcement, citizens of Georgetown and fans of Parker the Snow Dog attended the event. Police Judge Lynette Kelsey administered the mayor oath to Parker the Snow Dog.”

The county shared photos of Parker looking like a true gentleman, wearing a pair of glasses and an American-flag tie. Per his official website, his pawlitical goal is “bringing hugs, love and cookies” to his beloved hometown.

Parker’s daily life is well documented on his Instagram account, which boasts more than 20,000 followers.

If Parker is looking to expand his office, there are a couple other highly qualified Bernese Mountain Dogs in the comments section putting their paws in to help.

“Spencer wants to know if Parker needs an administrative assistant,” one person wrote, sharing a photo of Spencer the dog with his firefighting colleagues.

Spencer the Bernese Mountain Dog is a therapy dog in Healdsburg, Calif. Teri Lee Fure/Facebook

Another Facebook user shared a photo of their dog wearing a trooper cap and American-flag bandana: “Phipps is mayor of my house.”

This is just one responsibility on Parker’s roster of titles.

The three-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog is also the Loveland Ski Area mascot, a therapy dog at Easter Seals Rocky Mountain Village Camp and Beer Dog for Guanella Pass Brewery, according to the pooch’s official Facebook page.

Despite his busy schedule, it’s certain he’ll put his paw down in support of causes benefitting his town.

