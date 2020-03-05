Kahnawake expected to make announcement on railway blockade

Send this page to someone via email

Mohawks in Kahnawake will make an announcement on Thursday morning regarding the ongoing rail blockade on their territory, Mohawk Nation office secretary Lynne Norton told the Canadian Press.

The Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) was able to inspect the railway line on Wednesday in Kahnawake, where protesters have maintained a barricade since Feb. 8. In the evening, Norton indicated that CP employees had left the site but that the barricade remained in place.

During their visit, CP inspectors partially cleared the track and removed debris.

The Mohawks have still not authorized the resumption of rail service, and no meeting on the matter is said to have taken place on Wednesday. No meeting is scheduled for Thursday, either, according to Norton.

In a very brief press release sent out early Wednesday afternoon, the band council said the demonstrators had given permission to the Canadian Pacific Railway to inspect the railway.

The statement said the Kahnawake Peacekeepers and other community members would oversee the inspection. No other information was provided about the possibility of lifting the barricade.

The blockade has shut down service on the commuter train line between Montreal and Candiac for three and a half weeks. CP has also not been able to transport goods.

Exo, Montreal’s train agency, said it had received no indication from CP that its trains would be allowed to run again in the next few hours.

CP requested and obtained an injunction to remove the barricade, but the barricade remains standing.

The Legault government has expressed its reluctance to involve the Sûreté du Québec in the territory, claiming the presence of military weapons in the area.

The rail carrier did not respond to the Canadian Press’ request for information.

Another barricade remains in place in Quebec at Listuguj in the Gaspé. The Société du chemin de fer de la Gaspésie is paralyzed.

1:01 Rail blockades: Trudeau says it’s ‘never appropriate’ to deploy military against Canadian citizens Rail blockades: Trudeau says it’s ‘never appropriate’ to deploy military against Canadian citizens