Telemark Nordic Club in West Kelowna to host 2020 B.C. cross-country skiing championships

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna’s Telemark Nordic Club will host the 2020 Teck B.C. Provincial Championships, from March 6th to 8th, 2020.

Around 500 cross-country ski racers will be competing in free technique, classic technique and relay events across the weekend.

The championship event is the climatic finish to the B.C. Cup Series that began in December.

The event will feature some of the best cross-country skiers Canada has to offer.

“Many of the competitors will be national team and provincial team level athletes, will be using this event to prepare for the national competitions later in the month,” said Mike Edwards, Telemark’s general manager and chief of competition.

READ MORE: Okanagan athletes return home from Special Olympics Games in Thunder Bay

Story continues below advertisement

Skiers of all ages will be competing, from U10 to senior and master skiers.

Telemark says the key focus for the youth races will be identifying skiers that will be invited to compete for provincial and national teams.

All events start and finish in the stadium near the main lodge area.

READ MORE: Okanagan athletes shine at Olympic talent search

“Telemark enjoys hosting competitions of this calibre. It helps to develop and promote the club as well the sport of cross-country skiing in general in our region,” said Edwards.

Telemark are looking for volunteers for the weekend, and you can find the sign-up information here.

2:00 UBCO development program helping athletes earn scholarships UBCO development program helping athletes earn scholarships