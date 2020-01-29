Fitness Served Cold: Can cross-country skiing propel you through the doldrums of winter?

Send this page to someone via email

After my attempt at fat biking last week, I felt pretty confident strapping on cross-country skis for this week’s episode.

In fact, this was my second time cross-country skiing. My first time was also at Horseshoe Resort five years ago for a TV segment for a different network.

Back then, I tried classic style, which is said to be a little easier than skate style. I wanted to up the degree of difficulty so I opted for skate style.

That was a mistake. I fell within the first three seconds of getting my skis on, with the laughter of my instructor, Andrew, ringing in my ears.

And no matter how hard I tried, I just couldn’t get the hang of skate style. While it does allow for more ‘dynamic’ skiing — if you know how to do it — I learned the hard way that for a beginner, classic style cross-country skiing is probably the smart way to go.

Once the group of young kids raced past me, I was going to spend as long as necessary to go from ‘terrible’ to ‘not great’ on cross-country skis. When I started using my arms in concert with my legs, I was able to finally understand what skate style was supposed to feel like.

It was extra frustrating for me since I’ve been a downhill skier my entire life. Proficiency on downhill skis didn’t translate nearly as well I had hoped.

And I must admit, being forced to provide your own power on skis — instead of just depending on a hill and gravity — was a great feeling. That familiar burn in your lungs from intense cardiovascular activity didn’t feel nearly as bad travelling through the woods, breathing in fresh air, as it might normally on a treadmill in a gym.

Thus far, both episodes of Fitness Served Cold have focused on linear, horizontal motion. Now it’s time to get vertical.

Next week, I try ice climbing.

