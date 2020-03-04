Menu

Crime

Brandon man swings stolen bottle of whiskey at police, faces charges

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 5:52 pm
Brandon Manitoba
Brandon police say a man tried to hit an officer with a stolen bottle of whiskey Tuesday. Kurt Brownridge / Global News / File

Police in Brandon say an hatchet-wielding man took a swing at an officer with a stolen bottle of whiskey during an arrest Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Brandon Victoria Liquor Mart on Victoria Avenue around 1 p.m. after a man walked out of the store with a bottle of liquor.

Police found the man nearby and say he tried to hit an officer with his stolen bottle when they tried to arrest him.

READ MORE: 2019 death of Brandon man now being investigated as homicide: police

The officer was able to gain control of the man and wasn’t injured, according to police.

Police say the man was in possession of a hatchet at the time of his arrest.

A 43-year-old man is charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon and theft under $5,000.

