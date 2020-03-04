Brandon man swings stolen bottle of whiskey at police, faces charges

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brandon say an hatchet-wielding man took a swing at an officer with a stolen bottle of whiskey during an arrest Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Brandon Victoria Liquor Mart on Victoria Avenue around 1 p.m. after a man walked out of the store with a bottle of liquor.

Police found the man nearby and say he tried to hit an officer with his stolen bottle when they tried to arrest him.

The officer was able to gain control of the man and wasn’t injured, according to police.

Police say the man was in possession of a hatchet at the time of his arrest.

A 43-year-old man is charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon and theft under $5,000.

