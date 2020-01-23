2019 death of Brandon man now being investigated as homicide: police

A Brandon man thought to have died of a heart attack last spring was actually the victim of foul play, police now report.
Police and emergency crews were called to reports of a man suffering cardiac arrest at a home in the 3500 block of Willowdale Crescent around 7:40 a.m. March 1, 2019.
Eugene Kakewash, 49, was dead when police arrived.
READ MORE: Brandon police add $400K ARV to fleet
Police said Thursday an autopsy has since found Kakewash did not die of natural causes, and the Major Crimes Section now considers the case a homicide.
Police aren’t releasing the cause of death or any further details about the case, but do say they’ve spoken to a number of people in connection with their ongoing investigation.
Anyone with additional information on Kakewash’s death is asked to call investigators at 204-729-2345.
COMMENTS