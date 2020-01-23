2019 death of Brandon man now being investigated as homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Brandon man thought to have died of a heart attack last spring was actually the victim of foul play, police now report.

Police and emergency crews were called to reports of a man suffering cardiac arrest at a home in the 3500 block of Willowdale Crescent around 7:40 a.m. March 1, 2019.

Eugene Kakewash, 49, was dead when police arrived.

Police said Thursday an autopsy has since found Kakewash did not die of natural causes, and the Major Crimes Section now considers the case a homicide.

Police aren’t releasing the cause of death or any further details about the case, but do say they’ve spoken to a number of people in connection with their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with additional information on Kakewash’s death is asked to call investigators at 204-729-2345.

