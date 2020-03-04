Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Quebec health minister gives COVID-19 update, assures public the province is ready

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 4:58 pm
Updated March 4, 2020 5:15 pm
Covid-19: We asked an infectious disease expert your coronavirus questions
WATCH: Covid-19: We asked an infectious disease expert your coronavirus questions

Quebec’s Health Minister Danielle McCann assured the public on Wednesday that the province is ready to deal with the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, but said that the public health risk remains low.

The province still has its one single confirmed patient, a woman who returned to Montreal from Iran via Daha, Qatar.

The patient’s tests came back positive for the virus last week and she remains in isolation and is being followed by doctors at the Jewish General Hospital.

McCann said many people have been investigated for the virus in Quebec, including 203 negative cases and 33 cases that are currently under investigation. She said that all 33 people who are under investigation are taking the proper precautions and staying isolated.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What are the chances of dying and who is most at risk?

The minister said the province is well prepared to handle the virus, with designated COVID-19 clinics and hospitals ready to deal with an influx of infected patients.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are following the situation closely and all precautions are being taken,” McCann said.

She stressed that people who believe they show symptoms of the virus should call Info-Santé at 811 which will tell them what to do.

Employers should also be accommodating to people by letting them stay home should they have symptoms, McCann said.

READ MORE: Here’s why frequent handwashing is recommended in preventing spread of COVID-19

As for public transit in Montreal, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced on Wednesday that all surfaces on metro carts and buses will be disinfected once a week going forward.

McCann reiterated the importance of rigorous hand washing, coughing into your sleeve and isolating yourself if you show any symptoms.

She said the health ministry will be communicating with the public regularly in the coming weeks with updates on the status of the virus in the province.

The province has many protocols in place and so far the public is respecting all guidelines, according to the minister. She added that a tighter control of face mask distribution will be taken, as masks should be reserved for specific groups only.

The public can stay informed here.

Story continues below advertisement
COVID-19: Health officials urge people not to panic but to be prepared
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QuebecCoronavirusCOVID-19Public healthVirusCoronavirus In CanadaDanielle McCannQuebec public healthQuebec coronavirusQuebec Health MinistryQuebec COVID-19
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.