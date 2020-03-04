Queen of Craft’s 2020 beer series lines up 4 events in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen of Craft has lined up another month full of events in Guelph for their seventh-annual beer series.

Founded through Wellington Brewery, Queen of Craft was created by women for women who want to learn about a largely male-dominated craft beer industry in a safe and accessible setting.

Events have been planned for every Friday in March, including a series of guided samplings and discussions that will explore different topics and themes within the industry.

“This year’s Queen of Craft programming will bring together new and seasoned beer lovers to learn, have fun, and give back to the community while delving into relevant topics in the craft beer world,” said Queen of Craft founder, Karyn Boscariol.

It starts Friday with a session called “The Mindful Imbiber” at 10C Shared Space on Carden Street and features a discussion with the Canadian Mental Health Association on healthy consumption practises.

That will be followed by a session on “craftivism” on March 13 which will celebrate forward-thinking Ontario craft breweries.

There will be a session on top trends in the world of craft beer on March 20 and then a beer and cheese evening on March 27.

Tickets can be purchased online and those interested can choose an all-in pass for every event or an individual pass for each session.

Queen of Craft have been steadfast in their commitment to supporting Guelph Wellington Women In Crisis, having already raised $40,000, and this year is no different.

All profits from the March events will be donated to the organization that supports women and their children who have experienced abuse and sexual and domestic violence.

