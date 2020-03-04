Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Former Manitoba health chief won’t be surprised if province sees COVID-19 cases

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 4:33 pm
Former Chief Provincial Public Health Officer on coronavirus

Manitoba’s former chief public health officer says he won’t be surprised if COVID-19 makes its way to Manitoba, but noted that its transmission is “reasonably preventable” if people in this province follow basic preventative measures.

Dr. Joel Kettner told 680 CJOB regular handwashing and keeping your hands away from your mouth, nose and eyes can go a long way toward keeping yourself virus-free, although it’s not a guarantee.

“We’ve seen cases now in three provinces. Manitobans travel like everybody else,” said Kettner.

READ MORE: Handshakes taboo amid coronavirus fears: Winnipeg etiquette expert talks alternatives

“We have a smaller population so the number of cases will be reflected or proportional, but also Winnipeg is not as much of a centre point for international travel as some of those other cities.

“I would be surprised if we didn’t have some cases of coronavirus. How many? I wouldn’t predict that.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

Kettner said some of the confusion around the virus comes from the two names that are used interchangeably — COVID-19 and coronavirus — but there’s a simple way to explain that.

“It is a coronavirus, a type of virus we’ve been familiar with in the past, but this is a very specific subtype of the coronavirus,” he said.

“We’ve had this experience with the SARS coronavirus, the Middle East Respiratory System coronavirus, and now we have what’s named Coronavirus Infectious Disease 19 (COVID-19) to designate that this is a specific type of coronavirus that we have not discovered or named before.”

READ MORE: What happens when a Winnipeg first responder comes in contact with novel coronavirus?

Kettner said health officials are using an ‘abundance of caution’ in terms of warning people about the coronavirus’ incubation period, and that with most viruses of this type, an infected person will typically show symptoms within three or four days after exposure.

“[The virus can be transmitted by] being coughed on or being sneezed on by somebody who has the virus in their secretions in their respiratory tract on in their mouth or their nose,” he said.

“Is it possible that one who is infected with the virus would have the virus on their hands? I think it’s not only possible, but quite likely.”

Tweet This

Washing your hands regularly and keeping your hands away from your face are key, he said.

Ill passenger removed from plane at Winnipeg airport, screened for novel coronavirus
Ill passenger removed from plane at Winnipeg airport, screened for novel coronavirus
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HealthCoronavirusCOVID-19novel coronavirusWinnipeg healthDr. Joel KettnerChief Public Health Officer
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.