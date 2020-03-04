Shot fired in Hudsons Saskatoon, no injuries reported

A man is facing numerous charges after a shooting at the Hudsons Canada Pub in Saskatoon.
Saskatoon police said they were called to the 400 block of 21st Street East early Wednesday morning for a report of a shooting.
A 25-year-old man reportedly entered the business and fired a shot from a rifle, police said. No one was injured.
A person who identified herself as a manager confirmed the shooting happened at Hudsons overnight.
“Everything was handled really quickly, and yeah, police were on it right away,” said the manager, who declined to give her name.
Staff held the man until officers arrived and police said the officers recovered a rifle.
On Wednesday, Hudsons opened again for their regular hours. The manager told Global News “nothing’s changed and we’re still the same happy pub.”
The investigation is ongoing and Saskatoon police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
— Ryan Kessler contributed to this story.
