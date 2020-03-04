Police evacuating people from the area following train derailment in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston, Ont., police say they have several officers on scene on Bath Road in the city’s west-end after a train derailed Wednesday morning.
Police are currently evacuating people in the area, since the one of the cars on the train seems to be leaking.
The train, which seems to be a freight train, went off the tracks some time before noon Wednesday.
From photos of the scene, several cars appear to be turned over on their side.
The incident took place on the tracks near the intersection of Queen Mary and Bath roads.
It’s currently unclear what caused the the train to derail.
More information to come.
