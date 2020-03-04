Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Police evacuating people from the area following train derailment in Kingston, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 11:38 am
Updated March 4, 2020 11:43 am
Kingston police say they are at the scene of a trail derailment in Kingston west end.
Kingston police say they are at the scene of a trail derailment in Kingston west end. SwiffyD / Twitter

Kingston, Ont., police say they have several officers on scene on Bath Road in the city’s west-end after a train derailed Wednesday morning.

Police are currently evacuating people in the area, since the one of the cars on the train seems to be leaking.

The train, which seems to be a freight train, went off the tracks some time before noon Wednesday.

READ MORE: Protesters gather on Gardiners Road rail overpass in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en, Mohawk people

From photos of the scene, several cars appear to be turned over on their side.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident took place on the tracks near the intersection of Queen Mary and Bath roads.

It’s currently unclear what caused the the train to derail.

More information to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonKingston PoliceTrain Derailmentderailed train kingstonkingston train derailedtrain derailed kingston
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.