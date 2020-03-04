Police evacuating people from the area following train derailment in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont., police say they have several officers on scene on Bath Road in the city’s west-end after a train derailed Wednesday morning.

Police are currently evacuating people in the area, since the one of the cars on the train seems to be leaking.

The train, which seems to be a freight train, went off the tracks some time before noon Wednesday.

From photos of the scene, several cars appear to be turned over on their side.

**Traffic Alert** Police have responded to Bath Rd east of Armstrong Rd regarding a train derailment at this location. Rail cars have left the tracks resulting in Bath Rd being closed between Queen Mary and Armstrong . The roadway will be closed until further notice. #ygk pic.twitter.com/tfZdFpg8Ve — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) March 4, 2020

The incident took place on the tracks near the intersection of Queen Mary and Bath roads.

It’s currently unclear what caused the the train to derail.

More information to come.