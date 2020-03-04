Menu

Sports

New Ottawa Senators CEO fired after two months on the job

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2020 10:42 am
Updated March 4, 2020 10:43 am
Royal Bank of Canada Chief Brand and Communications Officer Jim Little speaks to reporters after a news conference Thursday, June 16, 2011, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. The Ottawa Senators have fired new CEO Jim Little, continuing a trend of departures for club executives.
Royal Bank of Canada Chief Brand and Communications Officer Jim Little speaks to reporters after a news conference Thursday, June 16, 2011, in Hilton Head Island, S.C. The Ottawa Senators have fired new CEO Jim Little, continuing a trend of departures for club executives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-The Island Packet, Jay Karr

The Ottawa Senators have fired new CEO Jim Little, continuing a trend of departures for club executives.

Little was named CEO on Jan. 10.

READ MORE: Ottawa Senators name Jim Little as CEO

The Senators say Little’s conduct was “inconsistent” with the core values of the team and the NHL.

The Senators say a new CEO will be announced in a few weeks.

Little, 55, was most recently executive vice-president and chief marketing and culture officer for Shaw Communications. He also has held executive roles at Royal Bank of Canada, Bell Canada, and Bombardier Aerospace.

In recent years, the Senators also have parted ways with executives Nicolas Ruszkowski, Aimee Deziel, Tom Anselmi and Cyril Leeder.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
