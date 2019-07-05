Lisa MacLeod apologizes after reportedly calling Senators owner a ‘piece of s–t’

Ontario Tourism, Culture and Sport Minister Lisa MacLeod has apologized to Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk after reportedly calling him a “piece of s–t” and a “f—ing loser” at a Rolling Stones concert on Saturday.

“I regret my inappropriate remarks and apologize for them,” MacLeod tweeted Friday night — about 14 hours after she said she had given him “some feedback” about how he’s managing the hockey team.

I want to be categorical about my exchange with @MelnykEugene at the Rolling Stones concert. I regret my inappropriate remarks and apologize for them. I have spoken with Mr. Melnyk, offered to meet him and would be happy to do so anytime. — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) July 6, 2019

In a message to Global News, Melnyk said he received no phone call from MacLeod other than a “flippant one yesterday.”

“Don’t know what anyone is talking about,” he said.

Global News has independently confirmed a report that Melnyk said MacLeod approached him at the concert and said, “Do you know who I am? I am your minister and you’re a f—ing piece of s–t and you’re a f—ing loser.”

Early Friday, MacLeod tweeted that she gave Melnyk “some feedback at the Rolling Stones concert and I apologized to him for being so blunt.”

“I have serious concerns about the state of our Ottawa Senators! We need to get our team back on the road to winning the cup!”

Let me set the record straight, I gave @MelnykEugene some feedback at the Rolling Stones concert and I apologized to him for being so blunt. I have serious concerns about the state of our beloved Ottawa Senators! We need to get our team back on the road to winning the cup! — Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) July 5, 2019

In a statement to Global News, Melnyk said Premier Doug Ford called him and impressed him with how he addressed the matter.

He didn’t have such kind words for MacLeod.

WATCH: Lisa MacLeod under fire for reported incident at Rolling Stones concert

“Unfortunately Lisa MacLeod hasn’t followed her boss’ example,” Melnyk said.

“Her tweet this morning takes no accountability for her actions and in fact, tries to justify them. I’m moving on from this — walking away with a much higher opinion of the premier and a much lower opinion of our minister of sport (ironic).”

READ MORE: Lisa MacLeod reportedly calls Sens owner a ‘piece of s–t,’ she says she provided ‘feedback’

This isn’t MacLeod’s first brush with controversy.

She was demoted from her position as minister of children, community and social services to the tourism, culture and sport portfolio amid scrutiny over how she handled changes to Ontario’s autism program.

Autism therapists alleged that MacLeod told them they would face “four long years” if they didn’t promote the new program positively.

WATCH: June 20 — Lisa MacLeod becomes Ontario’s minister of tourism, culture and sport amid cabinet shuffle

She later apologized for her remarks.