Islanders face the Senators on 4-game slide

New York Islanders (35-22-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-32-12, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Islanders play Ottawa.

The Senators are 15-19-9 in Eastern Conference games. Ottawa averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 104 total minutes.

The Islanders are 11-7-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York has allowed 32 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent opportunities.

In their last matchup on Nov. 5, New York won 4-1. Casey Cizikas recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Brown has recorded 41 total points while scoring 15 goals and collecting 26 assists for the Senators. Artem Anisimov has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Scott Mayfield leads the Islanders with a plus-11 in 64 games played this season. Jordan Eberle has collected five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-6-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Artem Anisimov: day to day (upper-body), Anthony Duclair: day to day (ankle).

Islanders: Johnny Boychuk: day to day (face).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.