Charleston Hughes, Saskatchewan Rattlers team up to Dunk Out Bullying

The chief of a northern First Nation says a visit by the Saskatchewan Rattlers and Charleston Hughes will help send an anti-bullying message to the community.

“We believe it’s important to talk with kids about bullying — in our community and across the province,” English River First Nation Chief Jerry Bernard said in a statement.

“It’s a chance to welcome the all-stars to our community and to give our kids and community members a chance to meet some role models and all-stars.”

The Rattlers and Hughes are teaming up for a second year to Dunk Out Bullying and the first stop is Wednesday at English River.

“We can’t wait to get back out there for a second season of the tour,” said Hughes, a six-time CFL all-star.

“It was a ton of fun last year and this year promises to be bigger and better.” Tweet This

Rattlers president Lee Genier said the tour helps promote inclusivity and accessibility — important beliefs for the team.

“Our involvement in this program is paramount as it aligns perfectly with our values and beliefs,” Genier said.

“We believe that by coming together through the game of basketball we can make a big difference with our message in these communities and across the province.”

The tour has the all-star lineup playing fun exhibitions with school teams.

Other stops include:

Father Vachon School on March 5

Kenaston School on March 11

Chief Whitecap School on March 13

Dalmeny High School on March 25

The Rattlers begin defence of their CEBL title May 8 on the road against the Fraser Valley Bandits.

Their first home game is May 14 against the Bandits, which includes raising the championship banner.