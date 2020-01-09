Saskatchewan Rattlers name Barry Rawlyk as team’s new general manager

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Rattlers named their second general manager in franchise history on Thursday.

Barry Rawlyk, who served as the lead assistant coach of the team last season, will take over for Greg Jockims after he stepped away from the role in November.

The Saskatoon native also spent the 2019 season assisting in the recruitment of the roster, and will begin assembling the 2020 roster when free agency starts on Feb. 1.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Barry join the Rattlers as the general manager,” said Lee Genier, Rattlers president and COO.

“Barry has an extensive track record of building winning teams full of high-character individuals who not only excel on the court, but also in the community. We are prepared to enter free agency with a focused plan of attack that will give us the best possible chance to build another championship team in 2020.”

Rawlyk is also the head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s basketball team, officially taking the job in 2012.

The Huskies finished first their conference that year and hosted the Canada West Final Four for the first time in its history.

The Rattlers are the defending Canadian Elite Basketball League champions. Their 2020 season begins on the road against the Fraser Valley Bandits on May 8.