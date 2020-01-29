Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Rattlers name Chad Jacobson new head coach

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 2:41 pm
Saskatchewan Rattlers general manager Barry Rawlyk (left) welcomes new head coach Chad Jacobson.
Saskatchewan Rattlers general manager Barry Rawlyk (left) welcomes new head coach Chad Jacobson. Ryan Flaherty / Global News

The Saskatchewan Rattlers didn’t have to look too far in their search for a new head coach.

The club announced Wednesday that Chad Jacobson will be the new bench boss.

Related News

Jacobson was an assistant coach with the team in 2019 and is currently the lead assistant coach with the Saskatchewan Huskies.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rattlers name Barry Rawlyk as team’s new general manager

He joins Huskies head coach Barry Rawlyk on the team. Rawlyk was named the team’s general manager earlier this month.

Rawlyk said he is thrilled Jacobson is joining him on the Rattlers, someone he has worked together with over the last seven years with the Huskies.

“I’ve been lucky to work with him over the past several years, including the championship winning season last year and I’m excited to see where his leadership takes us in 2020,” Rawlyk said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

He also said continuity was important to maintain a good relationship with the players.

“I felt it was important to have continuity in our coaching staff coming off our championship season last year. Returning players will have a familiar face on the bench and he is someone that our players greatly respected during the inaugural season.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rattlers look to build on successful first season

Rawlyk and Jacobson will both continue in their current roles with the Huskies while looking to bring back the core Rattler’s team and bringing in new talent.

The Rattlers are the defending Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) champions.

CEBL free agency starts on Feb. 1 and the season tips off on May 7 when the Ottawa Blackjacks take on the Niagara River Lions.

The Rattlers season starts May 8 on the road against the Fraser Valley Bandits.

The home opener is on May 14 against the Bandits, which will include the unveiling of the first-ever CEBL championship banner.

Saskatchewan Rattlers look to build on successful first season
Saskatchewan Rattlers look to build on successful first season
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon SportsBasketballRegina SportsSaskatchewan HuskiesCEBLCanadian Elite Basketball LeagueSaskatchewan RattlersBarry RawlykRattlersRattlers BasketballSaskatchewan Rattlers BasketballChad Jacobson
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.