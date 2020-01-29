Saskatchewan Rattlers name Chad Jacobson new head coach

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Rattlers didn’t have to look too far in their search for a new head coach.

The club announced Wednesday that Chad Jacobson will be the new bench boss.

Jacobson was an assistant coach with the team in 2019 and is currently the lead assistant coach with the Saskatchewan Huskies.

He joins Huskies head coach Barry Rawlyk on the team. Rawlyk was named the team’s general manager earlier this month.

Rawlyk said he is thrilled Jacobson is joining him on the Rattlers, someone he has worked together with over the last seven years with the Huskies.

“I’ve been lucky to work with him over the past several years, including the championship winning season last year and I’m excited to see where his leadership takes us in 2020,” Rawlyk said in a statement.

He also said continuity was important to maintain a good relationship with the players.

“I felt it was important to have continuity in our coaching staff coming off our championship season last year. Returning players will have a familiar face on the bench and he is someone that our players greatly respected during the inaugural season.”

Rawlyk and Jacobson will both continue in their current roles with the Huskies while looking to bring back the core Rattler’s team and bringing in new talent.

The Rattlers are the defending Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) champions.

CEBL free agency starts on Feb. 1 and the season tips off on May 7 when the Ottawa Blackjacks take on the Niagara River Lions.

The Rattlers season starts May 8 on the road against the Fraser Valley Bandits.

The home opener is on May 14 against the Bandits, which will include the unveiling of the first-ever CEBL championship banner.

