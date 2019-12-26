Saskatchewan Rattlers look to build on successful first season

Send this page to someone via email

It was an amazing season for our province’s professional basketball team, the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

They were the bell of the ball of the CEBL (Canadian Elite Basketball League).

READ MORE: Rattlers propelled by Canucks to CEBL championship

The Rattlers had the best attendance, the most season ticket holders, and in the end, they had the best team, one that was able to win the final game on their home court.

“People love a winning team, I think that was showcased here,” said Rattlers owner and COO Lee Genier.

He said part of the success was due to the talent level and calibre of the players.

“We’re going to continue to build off that,” Genier said, adding a key to next season is retaining the core group.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s a big part to looking forward, to keeping that success in mind.”

The Rattlers said they will push attendance growth in the 2020 season.

Winning a championship in their first year will help with that goal.

“SaskTel Centre holds 14,000 people. (We) would love to get there,” Genier said.

“It’s just a process of people understanding who we are and that it fits into their schedule.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rattlers capture 1st CEBL championship

One way Genier said they are looking to grow the fan base is by moving some games to the weekend.

“We put six games on weekends… We are a provincial team and we want to make sure that we are drawing on the entire province.”

The league also had a successful year as it looks to expand in the future.

Genier said a strong league will result in a deeper talent pool and a better product for the fans.

“That talent level is going to continue to get better,” Genier said.

“We’re looking at having 10 teams in 2021 in major markets… That’s going to continue to draw players from around the world and Canadians that are playing abroad.”

Story continues below advertisement

The CEBL tips-off the 2020 season on May 7 when the Ottawa Blackjacks take on the Niagara River Lions.

The Rattlers are in action the following nights when they travel to Abbotsford B.C., to take on the Fraser Valley Bandits.