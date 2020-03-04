Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP remind drivers, passengers of the importance of seatbelts

By Kierra Lentz Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 12:35 pm
Over 450 motorists ticketed by Sask. police for failing to buckle up or properly secure child passengers during March’s traffic spotlight on seatbelt violations.
In 2019 Nova Scotia RCMP laid over 1,523 charges against people who were not wearing their seatbelts or wearing them incorrectly. File / Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP are reminding drivers and their passengers to protect themselves by buckling up every time they get into a vehicle.

In 2019, Nova Scotia RCMP laid over 1,523 charges against people who were not wearing their seatbelts or were wearing them incorrectly.

READ MORE: Seat belt helps N.S. man walk away from crash unscathed

Last year, RCMP responded to 41 serious and fatal collisions where at least one person in the vehicle was not wearing their seatbelt or was wearing it improperly.

According to the Canada Safety Council, seatbelts save about 1,000 lives a year in Canada.

In 2018, Transport Canada reported nearly 30 per cent of drivers and 32 per cent of passengers killed in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt.

“I’ve seen collisions where vehicles were in pieces and wreckage covered the road but the people wore seatbelts and walked away,” Cpl. Lisa Croteau of the Nova Scotia RCMP, said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Seatbelts are your final line of defense in a collision. They work to keep you in a place so you aren’t thrown into other people, the window, dashboard or road.”

Tweet This

RCMP say the driver is responsible for ensuring any passengers under 16 are wearing a seatbelt.

Saved by seatbelts: Mother shares survival story as SGI urges public to buckle up
Saved by seatbelts: Mother shares survival story as SGI urges public to buckle up

If a child is nine years and older or four-feet-nine inches tall they can use an adult seatbelt. Otherwise, children must be buckled into to a proper car seat or booster seat that follows the regulations under Canada’s Motor Vehicle Safety Act.

Violations of the law add two points to your licence with fines starting at $180. Not wearing your seatbelt or wearing it the wrong way in Nova Scotia can result in the same consequences.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova Scotia RCMPseatbeltsSeatbeltVehicle SafetySeat BeltBuckle Upseatbelt safety
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.