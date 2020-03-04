2 face charges after gun scare at Lockview High School

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges after reports of a firearm near a Halifax-area school on Monday.

Halifax RCMP say that shortly after noon, officers received a report of a man with a firearm on a path near Lockview High School in Fall River, N.S.

Officers arrived at the school, ensured that everyone was safe and then began searching for the suspect.

The Mounties received information that there had been two people together on the path and that one of them was holding the firearm.

Officers were able to identify the suspects and contact them by phone. The two suspects provided their location and officers arrested them without incident at a business on Fall River Road.

Neither person had the firearm on them but told police where it could be found; officers were able to retrieve the weapon with the assistance of a Halifax Regional Police K9 unit.

A home on Fall River Road was also searched and police located an additional weapon and ammo.

A 15-year-old youth from Halifax is now facing the following charges:

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

Manufacture of a firearm

As well, Colby Ivan James Chaulk, 18, of Fall River is facing the following charges:

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited weapon knowing it is unauthorized

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition

Manufacture of a firearm

Both people were held in custody overnight with Chaulk appearing in Dartmouth Provincial Court court on Tuesday. The 15-year-old appeared in Halifax Provincial Youth Court the same day.

The Mounties say their investigation remains ongoing.

