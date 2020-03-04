Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2020 12:52 am
Updated March 4, 2020 12:53 am

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Ryan Chyzowski had a hat trick to lead the Medicine Hat Tigers past the Swift Current Broncos 5-2 on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League.

Chyzowski put away the winner for the Tigers at the 19:32 mark of the second period.

Baxter Anderson and James Hamblin also scored for Medicine Hat (38-19-3), while Garin Bjorklund made 19 saves for the win.

Aiden Bulych and Eric Houk scored for the Broncos (10-46-4).

Isaac Poulter turned away 47 shots for Swift Current.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Tigers went 0 for 2 and the Broncos were 0 for 3.

RAIDERS 8 HITMEN 3

Story continues below advertisement

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brayden Watts and Reece Vitelli had two goals apiece as the Raiders thumped Calgary.

Zack Hayes, Aliaksei Protas, Ilya Usau and Spencer Moe chipped in for Prince Albert (35-17-9).

Cael Zimmerman struck twice for the Hitmen (34-22-5), while Mark Kastelic also scored.

PATS 7 WARRIORS 4

REGINA — Cole Carrier scored twice as Regina routed Moose Jaw.

Zack Smith’s goal at the 6:54 mark of the third period was the winner for the Pats (21-33-6), who also got goals from Ryker Evans, Logan Nijhoff, Carson Denomie and Carter Chorney.

Martin Lang, Carson Sass, Garrett Wright and Tate Popple scored for the Warriors (14-41-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenVancouver GiantsMoose Jaw WarriorsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
