WHL Roundup: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Ryan Chyzowski had a hat trick to lead the Medicine Hat Tigers past the Swift Current Broncos 5-2 on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League.

Chyzowski put away the winner for the Tigers at the 19:32 mark of the second period.

Baxter Anderson and James Hamblin also scored for Medicine Hat (38-19-3), while Garin Bjorklund made 19 saves for the win.

Aiden Bulych and Eric Houk scored for the Broncos (10-46-4).

Isaac Poulter turned away 47 shots for Swift Current.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Tigers went 0 for 2 and the Broncos were 0 for 3.

RAIDERS 8 HITMEN 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brayden Watts and Reece Vitelli had two goals apiece as the Raiders thumped Calgary.

Zack Hayes, Aliaksei Protas, Ilya Usau and Spencer Moe chipped in for Prince Albert (35-17-9).

Cael Zimmerman struck twice for the Hitmen (34-22-5), while Mark Kastelic also scored.

PATS 7 WARRIORS 4

REGINA — Cole Carrier scored twice as Regina routed Moose Jaw.

Zack Smith’s goal at the 6:54 mark of the third period was the winner for the Pats (21-33-6), who also got goals from Ryker Evans, Logan Nijhoff, Carson Denomie and Carter Chorney.

Martin Lang, Carson Sass, Garrett Wright and Tate Popple scored for the Warriors (14-41-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.