Salmon Arm RCMP report 10% increase in calls to start 2020

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a busy start to 2020 for police in Salmon Arm.

On Tuesday, the RCMP detachment issued a press release, stating they’ve responded to more than 1,100 calls for service in the first two months of 2020.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the total is a 10-per cent increase when compared to January and February in 2019.

As to what types of calls police are receiving, West said theft from motor vehicles rose to 41 from 25, while frauds and scams are up slightly from last year.

In response, police issued several tips “in an effort to protect community residents from falling victim to common crimes.”

To help prevent theft from motor vehicles, police say:

Story continues below advertisement

Lock your vehicle at all times, especially overnight.

Remove all valuables from inside your vehicle.

The most common items targeted in theft from vehicles include sun glasses, purses and wallets, personal identification, electronic devices, spare keys, and money.

Report all suspicious activity to your local police immediately.

2:02 Kelowna crime stats disappoint mayor Kelowna crime stats disappoint mayor

To help prevent falling victim to frauds and scams, police say:

Hang up immediately if there’s anything suspicious or unprofessional about the call.

Never give your personal information, of any kind, over the phone or by email.

Recognize that government agencies do not accept payment by prepaid credit cards or prepaid gift cards (eg. iTunes gift cards); e-transfer; or online currency.

1:53 ‘It’s unacceptable’: New Oliver mayor vows to tackle crime in wake of shocking crime stats ‘It’s unacceptable’: New Oliver mayor vows to tackle crime in wake of shocking crime stats

To help prevent property theft, police say:

Lock up your property.

Lock your sheds and out buildings and cover items if your shed has a window.

Invest in motion lights for your yard that will come on if someone strolls onto your property at night.

Do not leave ATVs and motorcycles in that back of trucks or on trailers if at all possible, as would-be thieves will merely roll them away or lift them out.

“These are just some examples of what local residents can do,” said West, “to reduce their chances of becoming a victim of crime and to do their part to help prevent crime across our community.”

Story continues below advertisement