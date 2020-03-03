Police release new video of New Westminster woman missing for more than a week

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster police have released new surveillance video depicting a woman who has been missing since the early morning of Feb. 24.

Nirla Sharma’s family say they last saw her when she went to bed Sunday night, but that they heard the front door chime as it opened early Monday morning.

New Westminster police say the new video was shot at 3:27 a.m. in the Queensborough Landing business area.

1:40 Search for missing B.C. woman complicated by husband’s recent criminal charges Search for missing B.C. woman complicated by husband’s recent criminal charges

“Earlier this week video footage which was believed to be Mrs. Sharma was shared widely, however, the New Westminster Police Department can confirm that footage was not of Mrs. Sharma,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott in a media release.

“As the days go by, we become more and more concerned for her well-being.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sharma’s family says Nirla left the home without taking her cell phone, keys or wallet.

A surveillance camera captures an image of Nirla Sharma. New Westminster Police

Her daughter Vanessa also insists that charges against her father for allegedly threatening his wife in January were not related to her mother’s disappearance.

Police and Coquitlam Search and Rescue have been scouring the Queensborough area and the shores of the Fraser River for Sharma, but she remains missing.

Sharma is described as South Asian, five-foot-three, 138 pounds, with a slim build and medium complexion. She has short black hair and brown eyes.

2:39 Nirla Sharma disappearance considered ‘out of character’ Nirla Sharma disappearance considered ‘out of character’

Sharma has a tattoo on her left arm of an OM symbol, and tattoos of a crown on her right wrist, a rose on her tailbone and a design on her left ankle.

Story continues below advertisement

She was last seen wearing pink pyjamas, but she may be wearing a black jacket with a hood and orange Nike shoes.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding her.

Anyone with information or dashcam video shot on the Queensborough bridge on Feb. 24 between 3:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. is asked to call NWPD at 604-525-5411 or if she is seen to call 911.