Brad Gushue set to advance to the next stage of the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier

Just shy of his 40th birthday, curler Brad Gushue is no stranger to Canada’s top men’s event, the Brier.

Representing Newfoundland-Labrador, the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier is his 18th appearance at the national championship.

Following a big win against Northern Ontario Monday night, his team’s Tuesday morning game was a straightforward affair.

Squaring off against Nunavut’s Jake Higgs squad, Gushue’s foursome cruised to a 7-2 win.

With a 4-1 record, Gushue is off to a promising start to advance past the Brier’s round robin.

Despite the good start that has Gushue’s team sitting in second in the B pool, he says it’s anybody’s Brier to win.

“The top five or six teams this week, it really is a coin toss on essentially who’s playing good,” he said.

The 2017 and 2018 Brier champion faces Prince Edward Island and Quebec on Wednesday.

Gushue faces PEI in the morning and while the Newfoundland squad is favoured, Gushue says Bryan Cochrane’s P.E.I. is a competetive team that he takes seriously.

“They have a really good feel game so we’re going to have to make sure our rock positioning is solid and where it should be and I think that’s the strength of our team.”

The game against Prince Edward Island gets underway at 9 a.m.

