Team Saskatchewan wins back-to-back games, moves to 3-1 at Tim Hortons Brier

After dropping their first game of the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ont., Team Saskatchewan has now won three straight to move to 3-1.

Saskatchewan’s latest victory came over Team Northwest Territories with a score of 6-2 on Monday afternoon.

“The first three were fighting it a bit, but this game was easily our best game head to toe,” Saskatchewan skip Matt Dunstone said.

“We know how to make the shots now and have the confidence moving forward.”

Up 2-1 heading into the fifth end, Saskatchewan broke it open with a four-spot and never looked back.

Northwest Territories added one in the seventh but gave it right back to Saskatchewan in the eighth.

“We were definitely fighting it, where to put the broom and the specific weights to throw in the first couple of games, but [now] we have a really good idea and are starting to place rocks now,” Dunstone said.

Losers of four straight, Northwest Territories called the match after eight.

Saskatchewan was coming off a 9-8 win over Team British Columbia earlier in the day.

Next up for Saskatchewan is Team Ontario at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Ontario is 3-0 to start the tournament.

