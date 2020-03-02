Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Team Saskatchewan wins back-to-back games, moves to 3-1 at Tim Hortons Brier

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 5:25 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 6:01 pm
With a win 6-2 over Team Northwest Territories, Team Saskatchewan moves to 3-1 at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier.
Team Saskatchewan skip Matt Dunstone calls the sweep as they take on Team BC at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on March 2, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

After dropping their first game of the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ont., Team Saskatchewan has now won three straight to move to 3-1.

Saskatchewan’s latest victory came over Team Northwest Territories with a score of 6-2 on Monday afternoon.

Related News

“The first three were fighting it a bit, but this game was easily our best game head to toe,” Saskatchewan skip Matt Dunstone said.

READ MORE: Team Saskatchewan moves to 2-1 at Brier with thrilling win over Team B.C.

“We know how to make the shots now and have the confidence moving forward.”

Up 2-1 heading into the fifth end, Saskatchewan broke it open with a four-spot and never looked back.

Northwest Territories added one in the seventh but gave it right back to Saskatchewan in the eighth.

Story continues below advertisement
“We were definitely fighting it, where to put the broom and the specific weights to throw in the first couple of games, but [now] we have a really good idea and are starting to place rocks now,” Dunstone said.

READ MORE: Defending champion Kevin Koe among headliners of strong Brier field

Losers of four straight, Northwest Territories called the match after eight.

Saskatchewan was coming off a 9-8 win over Team British Columbia earlier in the day.

Next up for Saskatchewan is Team Ontario at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Ontario is 3-0 to start the tournament.

Canadian men’s curling championship truly a “National” event
Canadian men’s curling championship truly a “National” event
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanSaskatoon SportsRegina SportsCurlingBrierTeam Saskatchewan2020 Tim Hortons BrierTeam OntarioTeam Northwest Territories
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.