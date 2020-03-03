New Costco project being built in west Edmonton: Alberta government

Send this page to someone via email

A new Costco project is under construction in west Edmonton, according to the government of Alberta.

On its major projects website, the government said a 127,000-square-foot Costco warehouse is being built along Stony Plain Road at 186 Street NW in the city.

The $6.8-million project received its building permit on Nov. 28, 2019, and is scheduled to be completed sometime in 2020.

A Costco representative declined to comment on the project, saying it is company policy not to speak about new stores until two to three months before they are due to open.

READ MORE: New Costco Warehouse opens at Edmonton International Airport

Another Costco Wholesale store already operates in the Granville neighbourhood in west Edmonton, just seven kilometres away from the construction site.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently seven Costco stores operating in the Edmonton area: four in the city, and three that are in St. Albert, Sherwood Park and Leduc.

READ MORE: Mysterious big box store being built outside Winnipeg perimeter highway near Assiniboia Downs

In 2017, Costco launched a separate concept store for small business owners in Canada in Scarborough, Ont., called the “Costco Wholesale Business Centre.” The company currently only operates one business centre in Canada. In the U.S., there are 18 business centre locations.