Mysterious big box store being built outside Winnipeg perimeter highway near Assiniboia Downs

A mysterious big box warehouse store has been proposed for just outside the Perimeter Highway.

Plans for the store have been submitted to the city’s Board of Adjustment proposed for what is currently an agricultural field south of Assiniboia Downs and west of Pointe West Autopark.

The address of the location is named as 4077 Portage Ave.

The Red River Exhibition Association (RREA) currently owns the land and has plans to develop it into a commercial space, called the Westport Festival development.

The plans call for a warehouse-type building 14,693 square metres in size, a gas bar, tire centre, seasonal garden centre, hundreds of parking spaces and landscaping. Artist renderings submitted to the city have removed the name of the building.

There are currently three Costco locations in Winnipeg, including one on Regent Avenue, one on Kenaston Road and a third on St. James Street. While the sizes of the three current stores vary, they are all within a similar range to the proposed store. Costco stores in Winnipeg also boast gas bars at two locations, tire centres, garden centres and ample parking at all three locations.

Costco Wholesale Canada Ltd. refused to confirm any details.

“As real estate is a very strategic issue in retailing, we do not comment on any market initiatives,” said spokesperson Renee-Dominique Dowd.

The RREA’s Garth Rogerson also politely refused to comment, as did a spokesperson for Shindico Realty Ltd., which is named as the developer for the project.

The proposal comes before the Board of Adjustment Wednesday due to a minor zoning variance that requires public consultation — a corner of the building will be closer to a paved road than normally allowed.