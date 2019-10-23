1st Costco on First Nation land set to open on Tsuut’ina Nation in 2020

Plans for a new Costco on Tsuut’ina Nation were unveiled on Wednesday.
The members-only wholesale store will be an anchor tenant on the First Nation’s Taza development, which is being built along the future southwest ring road near 130 Avenue S.W.
Developers believe the store’s location and easy access will translate to high volumes of customers.
“I think Costco’s a great anchor,” said Bryce Starlight, Canderel’s vice-president of development.
“It shows a lot of confidence in the market, and also a lot of confidence in Taza development and Tsuut’ina’s work with the development over the last 40 years.”
It’s the first Costco to be built on First Nations land, according to Chief Lee Crowchild, who called it an honour and privilege in a news release.
“Costco is one of the largest retailers in the world and we are thrilled that their business judgment brought them to Taza and to Tsuut’ina,” he said.
The 150,000-square-foot store is expected to open in summer 2020.
