Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway.

Issued on Tuesday morning, the warning says the well-travelled route could see snowfall of 10 to 20 centimetres between Tuesday afternoon, March 3, and Wednesday morning, March 4.

The warning stretches from Hope to Merritt and says motorists should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

More snow en route for the #Coquihalla #BCHwy5 tonight with 20 cm expected by Wednesday AM. Be prepared for winter driving conditions and be sure to check @DriveBC before heading out. Details: https://t.co/C0iH2Sxa1m#BCstorm #DriveBC pic.twitter.com/g3nC2qdjKZ — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) March 3, 2020

“A strong Pacific cold front will bring heavy snow to the route tonight,” the national weather agency said in its warning.

“The snow will develop near the summit late this afternoon, and then the snow level lowers to near 400 metres tonight as the front crosses the region. Total snowfall accumulations of up to 20 cm are expected by Wednesday morning.”

The summit of the Coquihalla Highway is 1,230 metres. Comparatively, Hope has an elevation of approximately 40 metres while Merritt is just over 600 metres.

For the latest road conditions, visit DriveBC.