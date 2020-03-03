Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 3:30 pm
Updated March 3, 2020 3:33 pm
Road conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday morning. The national weather agency is predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.
Road conditions at the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Tuesday morning. The national weather agency is predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning. DriveBC

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway.

Issued on Tuesday morning, the warning says the well-travelled route could see snowfall of 10 to 20 centimetres between Tuesday afternoon, March 3, and Wednesday morning, March 4.

The warning stretches from Hope to Merritt and says motorists should be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: More snowfall warnings issued for parts of the Maritimes  

“A strong Pacific cold front will bring heavy snow to the route tonight,” the national weather agency said in its warning.

“The snow will develop near the summit late this afternoon, and then the snow level lowers to near 400 metres tonight as the front crosses the region. Total snowfall accumulations of up to 20 cm are expected by Wednesday morning.”

The summit of the Coquihalla Highway is 1,230 metres. Comparatively, Hope has an elevation of approximately 40 metres while Merritt is just over 600 metres.

For the latest road conditions, visit DriveBC.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWeatherSnowfallSnowfall WarningCoquihallaMerrittCoquihalla HighwayHOPEdrivebc
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.