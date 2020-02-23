Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Slippery road conditions: spun out vehicles causing ‘heavy delays’ on the Coquihalla Highway

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 5:00 pm
Updated February 23, 2020 5:01 pm
The scene on the Coquihalla Highway northbound at the Great Bear Snowshed on Sunday afternoon. .
The scene on the Coquihalla Highway northbound at the Great Bear Snowshed on Sunday afternoon. . DriveBC

Multiple spun out vehicles due to slippery road conditions caused “heavy delays” on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday afternoon.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure urged drivers to stay home if they don’t have proper winter tires on their vehicles while travelling the notorious B.C. Interior mountain pass.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Highway 3

“Multiple spun out vehicles causing heavy delays,” tweeted DriveBC.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you are planning on driving the Coquihalla today, be prepared for challenging conditions.”

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Coquihalla crash highlights preventable factors in deadly accidents
Coquihalla crash highlights preventable factors in deadly accidents

According to the national weather agency, the warnings are for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, with snow expected Sunday, Feb. 23, through Monday morning, Feb. 24.

Both highways are projected to receive 15 to 25 centimetres.

For the Coquihalla, the warning is from Hope to Merritt, while for Highway 3, the warning is from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Story continues below advertisement

“A frontal system will cross the BC interior today, spreading heavy snow to parts of the southern highway passes,” the weather alert said.

Coquihalla highway snow
Coquihalla highway snow

“Heavy flurries will continue Sunday night as an unstable air mass will setup over the province in the wake of the front.”

It added that motorists should expect reduced visibility at times.

A wind warning is also in effect for the Greater Victoria and West Vancouver Island regions.

Environment Canada warns of possible damage to buildings caused by strong northwest winds gusting to 100 km/h.

You can view all of the public weather alerts for the province here. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Snowfall WarningWinter DrivingCoquihallaCoquihalla HighwayCoquihalla stormCoquihalla snowfallCoquihalla spun out vehicles
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.