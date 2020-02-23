Slippery road conditions: spun out vehicles causing ‘heavy delays’ on the Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple spun out vehicles due to slippery road conditions caused “heavy delays” on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday afternoon.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure urged drivers to stay home if they don’t have proper winter tires on their vehicles while travelling the notorious B.C. Interior mountain pass.

“Multiple spun out vehicles causing heavy delays,” tweeted DriveBC.

#BCHwy5 – A look at the situation moments ago NB just past the Great Bear snowshed on the #Coquihalla. Multiple spun out vehicles causing heavy delays. If you don't have winter approved tires and aren't prepared to travel in these conditions, stay home and keep your coupe clean. pic.twitter.com/1AdbzWJHpX — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 23, 2020

“If you are planning on driving the Coquihalla today, be prepared for challenging conditions.”

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for mountain passes in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

According to the national weather agency, the warnings are for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, with snow expected Sunday, Feb. 23, through Monday morning, Feb. 24.

Both highways are projected to receive 15 to 25 centimetres.

#BCHwy5 – Expect heavy delays NB on the #Coquihalla due to multiple spun out vehicles just past the Great Bear snowshed. If you are planning on driving the Coquihalla today, be prepared for challenging conditions and do ensure you have the proper tires on your vehicle. #HopeBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 23, 2020

For the Coquihalla, the warning is from Hope to Merritt, while for Highway 3, the warning is from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A frontal system will cross the BC interior today, spreading heavy snow to parts of the southern highway passes,” the weather alert said.

“Heavy flurries will continue Sunday night as an unstable air mass will setup over the province in the wake of the front.”

It added that motorists should expect reduced visibility at times.

A wind warning is also in effect for the Greater Victoria and West Vancouver Island regions.

Environment Canada warns of possible damage to buildings caused by strong northwest winds gusting to 100 km/h.

You can view all of the public weather alerts for the province here.