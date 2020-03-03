Fire tears through building in downtown Norwood

Send this page to someone via email

Fire tore through a multi-unit building housing a business and apartments in downtown Norwood on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at the building at 2367 County Road 45 which houses Meljesnic Computer Solutions, a computer supply and repair store, and an apartment complex on the second floor. The building is just off Highway 7 in the heart of the village about 20 kilometres east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Fire at convenience store in Peterborough under investigation

Thick smoke filled the area and flames could be seen coming from the second floor.

TRAFFIC: A section of County Road 45 between Highway. 7 and Spring Street In Norwood is blocked due to an ongoing apartment fire #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/4WH8ash1fy — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Asphodel-Norwood Township firefighters remain on scene. The fire was reported to be under control around 2:20 p.m.

A section of County Road 45 between Hwy. 7 and Spring Street is currently closed.

It’s not known yet if there are any injuries.

It’s the second major fire in four months as a Nov. 4 fire broke out at a building housing an upper level apartment complex and lower-level Home Hardware store just metres away. That blaze displaced five tenants in second-floor apartment units.

More to come.

1:33 Norwood building fire leaves 5 people homeless, damages businesses Norwood building fire leaves 5 people homeless, damages businesses