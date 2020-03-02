Menu

Canada

Fire at convenience store in Peterborough under investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 4:56 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 5:01 pm
A fire broke out inside a Circle K store on George Street in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.
A fire broke out inside a Circle K store on George Street in Peterborough on Monday afternoon. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a convenience store in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services were called to a Circle K store on George Street for reports of flames and smoke coming from a refrigerator at the back of the store.

The flames were reportedly spreading to the ceiling of the business.

Two employees were in the building at the time and go out safely, according to firefighters at the scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished. The business remains open.

A fire prevention officer is investigating the cause of fire.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

