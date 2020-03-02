Fire at convenience store in Peterborough under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a convenience store in Peterborough on Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services were called to a Circle K store on George Street for reports of flames and smoke coming from a refrigerator at the back of the store.

The flames were reportedly spreading to the ceiling of the business.

Two employees were in the building at the time and go out safely, according to firefighters at the scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished. The business remains open.

A fire prevention officer is investigating the cause of fire.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

